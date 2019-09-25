|
Debra A. Horan, 58, of Girardville, passed away peacefully Sunday night at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with her loving family by her side.
Born in Ashland, she was a daughter of Rich and Judy Moser, Girardville. She had been employed as a sales associate for Dynamark Securities until her illness.
She was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Ashland.
Debra was an avid Notre Dame fan and loved her numerous trips to Notre Dame with the girls and also loved working in her garden. She recently took a trip with her sister to see her niece, Ashley Schultz, receive her white coat in becoming a doctor, which made her so proud.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Gail Durinko.
Debra is survived by her husband of 31 years, Michael T. "Slip" Horan; her daughters, Gail and Michelle Horan, of Girardville; her brothers, John and his wife, Sherry Heffner, of Enola, Paul "Wink" Durinko, of Girardville, Rick and Russ Moser, both of Arizona; her sister, Joanne, wife of Dave Schultz, of Lavelle; 10 nieces and nephews; and will also be sadly missed by her puppies, Bailey and Spankie.
Religious services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Ashland, with the Rev. Dana Heckman-Beil officiating. A viewing will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday and again from 10 until 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home Inc., Girardville. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Sign the guest book, leave personal condolences and for further information, please visit www.thomasmsullivanfuneralhome.com. Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of the arrangements.
