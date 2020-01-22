|
Debra A. Kramer, 62, of Pottsville, passed away Monday, Jan. 20, at home.
Born Dec. 15, 1957, in Minersville, she was a daughter of the late Arthur and Annie (Long) Zimmerman.
She was the widow of Wilton Ross Kramer.
In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Craig and Randy Zimmerman, and sister, Sharon Walters.
Debra had worked at local textile factories.
She is survived by her daughters, Melissa Buchinski, Linda Bowman, wife of Aaron, of Pottsville, Helen Brown, wife of Jim, of Auburn, and Jessica Kramer, wife of Jonathan, of Auburn; grandchildren, Andrew and Eric Buchinski, Annie, Samantha, Aaron Jr. and Sadie Bowman, Hannah and Ava Brown; great-granddaughters, Harleen and Blakeley; companion, Robert Jones, of Pottsville; sisters, Gloria Rich, of Pottsville, and Rose Zimmerman, of Schuylkill Haven; brothers, Wayne Zimmerman, of Middleport, and Dennis Zimmerman, of Pottsville; brothers-in-law, Roy Kramer Jr., of Orwigsburg, and Oral Kramer, of Pottsville.
A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home, Cressona, with Certified Celebrant Rebecca D. Devlin officiating. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will be private at convenience of the family. To extend online condolences, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Ebling-Stabingas Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements, with cremation services provided by Riverside Cremation Services LLC, Schuylkill Haven.
