|
|
Debra A. Shoener, 59, of Pottsville, died Wednesday.
She was born Dec. 23, 1959, in Pottsville, a daughter of William Mason, Pottsville, and the late Louise Tassone Mason.
She was employed by various restaurants in the area.
Debbie was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Pottsville.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel F. Shoener.
Surviving, in addition to her father, are her children, Dale Austerberry, Brad Ross, Allen Buehner, Danbrielle and Samantha Shoener; two sisters, Donna "Chunky" Betz and Billie Ann Engle; seven grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Service of remembrance will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at James E. Humphrey Funeral Home, Pottsville, with the Rev. Chris Rothharpt officiating. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Memorial donations can be made to James E. Humphrey Funeral Home, 1112 W. Market St., Pottsville, PA 17901, in order to help defray some funeral expenses. Please share your memories and condolences with Debbie's family by signing the guest book at www.jehumphreyfuneralhome.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 29, 2019