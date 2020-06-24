|
|
Debra J. Keefer, 65, of South Tulpehocken Street, Pine Grove, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.
Born May 13, 1955, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of Thelma Knerr Adams and husband, Gary, of Pine Grove, and the late John W. Hesser.
She was a 1973 graduate of Pine Grove High School and a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Pine Grove.
Debra worked in customer service as a cashier at CR's and Hess and later at Ingram Micro in the apple returns department, Jonestown.
Preceding her in death was a brother, John Hesser Jr.
Surviving, in addition to her mother and stepfather, are her husband of 30 years, Charles D. Keefer Jr.; three daughters, Renee and husband, Matthew Huff, Katie Keefer, both of Pine Grove, and Alyson and wife, Lizz Tooher, of Philadelphia; six grandchildren, Osric Smith, Dryden, Caius and Gideon Huff, Eli Keefer and Alek Davis; a sister, Jeanette and husband, John Frantz, of Pine Grove.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, at H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, with Pastor Barry Spatz officiating. There will be a calling time from 10 until 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. We do require continuing to follow social distancing and CDC guidelines at the funeral home. Burial will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., 139 S. Tulpehocken St., Pine Grove, PA 17963, to help defray the cost of the services. H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements and you may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on June 24, 2020