Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richard W. Fritz Funeral Home
1323 Centre St.
Ashland, PA 17921
570-875-4171
Resources
More Obituaries for Debra Geist
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Debra L. Geist

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Debra L. Geist Obituary

Debra L. Geist, 66, of Good Spring, former Ashland resident, passed away Nov. 9, at her residence.

Born Aug. 26, 1954, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Harold and Evelyn Korn Menne.

She attended North Schuylkill High School. Debra was a very loving mother and grandmother, always enjoying time with her family and friends.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Kenneth, passing March 27, 2011; a brother, John Menne; a sister, Bonnie Menne.

Survivors include daughter, Melinda, wife of Daniel Shoffler, of Sacramento; daughter, Brandy, wife of Scott Warner, of Pottsville; son, Harold McGurl, of Coal Township; son, Jason McGurl, of York; brother, Harold "Punk" Menne, of Ashland; brother, Joseph Menne and his wife, Evelyn, of Gordon; sister, Joanne Cress, of Ashland; eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to a graveside funeral service at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, in Citizen's Cemetery, Lavelle. Officiating will be the Rev. Dana Heckman Beil, pastor of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Ashland. Visit www.Fritzfuneralhome.com. Richard W. Fritz Funeral Home, Ashland, is in charge of arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Debra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -