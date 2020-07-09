|
Debra Mae Martz, 61, of Saint Clair, passed away Monday, July 6, in her home, due to losing her battle to cancer.
Born Nov. 1, 1958, in Schuylkill Haven, she was a daughter of the late Clifford and Lucille Shoener.
Debra was a 1976 graduate of Schuylkill Haven High School. She recently worked at Lehigh Valley Hospital (formerly known as Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center) for over 30 years as a physical therapist aide.
Debra was a past member of First United Methodist Church, Schuylkill Haven.
She married the late Wayne Martz in 1979, and they were married for 34 years before losing her beloved husband in 2013.
In addition to her parents and husband, Debra was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Shoener, and her brother, Clifford Shoener Jr.
Debra is survived by her daughter, Dana Callirgos, wife of Michael Callirgos; daughter, Denise Webber, wife of Gerald Webber; two grandchildren, Nathaniel Webber and Audrianna Webber; brother, Charles Shoener and wife, Beverly Shoener; brother, Donald "Gus" Shoener and wife, Christine Shoener; sister, Sally Bender; brother, Dennis Shoener; sister-in-law, Deborah McBreen; brother-in-law, Robert Martz; brother-in law, William Martz and wife, Gwen Martz; godparents to Debra's children, Jim Carey and wife, Cathy Carey; nieces, nephews, friends and relatives.
A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 13, at Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, with the Rev. Jim Fidler officiating. A visitation will be held prior from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 101 Frack St., Frackville, PA 17931-1734, or Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., 25 E. Main St., Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972, to help defray the funeral costs. Visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com to extend condolences. Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on July 9, 2020