Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Debra Marie Wehry

Debra Marie Wehry Obituary
Debra Marie Wehry, 55, of Allentown, died May 20, 2020.

She was born July 17, 1964, in Pottsville, a daughter of the late Daniel and Gloria (Reed) Wehry.

Deb was a graduate of an intermediate unit education program in 1985 and participated in . She was a member of the LifePath community in the Lehigh Valley. She enjoyed listening to music and coloring.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Patty Coleman.

Deb will be dearly missed by her sister, Carol Souders; brother, Thomas Wehry; her nieces, nephews, extended family and her friends and staff of LifePath.

Services for Deb have been entrusted to Connell Funeral Home, Bethlehem, and will be private. Memorial contributions may be made in Deb's honor to . Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on May 24, 2020
