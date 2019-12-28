Home

Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home
24 East Main Street
Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972
570-385-3381
Viewing
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home
24 East Main Street
Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
10:30 AM
Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home
24 East Main Street
Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972
Debra S. Putt


1956 - 2019
Debra S. Putt Obituary
Debra S. Putt, 63, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown.

Born in Middlesex County, N.J., Jan. 11, 1956, she was a daughter of the late Violet Evelyn (Weist) and John Adam Bowers.

She was the wife of William J. Putt.

She was a member of St. Mark's United Church of Christ, Cressona, and was an avid bingo player.

She was formerly employed at Rest Haven as an aide, at Walk In Shoe Co. and Kepner and Scott as a machine operator.

Deb was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Tanya Marie Kelly; a brother, John Bowers III.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son, William R.J. Putt, husband of Jacqueline Delmonica Putt; grandchildren, Kameron, Lola, Starlet, Marshall and Niall; siblings, Carol M. Corl (Joe), Caroline Wonchalk (Butch), Terrie Lee Klinger (Phil), Denise Kramer (Roy), April Gallagher (John), Gerald Bowers (Colleen) and David Bowers (Debbie); nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Geschwindt-Stabingas Funeral Home Inc., Schuylkill Haven, with the Rev. Kevin Fruchtl officiating. A viewing for family and friends will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home. Family requests donations to American Diabetes Association, 1701 N. Beauregard St., Alexandria, VA 22311. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Condolences can be left at www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Geschwindt Stabingas Funeral Home Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements.

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 28, 2019
