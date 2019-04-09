Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Delano R. "Del" Wanamaker. View Sign

Delano R. "Del" Wanamaker, 83, of Auburn, passed away Saturday, April 6, at Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.



Del was born in Fredericksburg, April 3, 1936, a son of the late Irene Heintzelman and Woodrow Wilson Wanamaker.



He was the widower of Arlene F. Yeich Wanamaker.



Del was a member of Reedsville Evangelical Congregational Church, Schuylkill Haven.



He served in the Navy from 1954 to 1958. Del worked as a shipping room supervisor for Sylray in Orwigsburg and also as a custodian for Blue Mountain High School.



In addition to his wife, Arlene, Del was preceded in death by his grandson, Jason A. Wanamaker.



Del is survived by his son, Rick A. Wanamaker, husband of Kathy, Auburn; his granddaughter, Lacie A. Tome, wife of Eric, Delaware; sister, Elaine Reiter; brother, Kenneth Wanamaker.



A religious service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13, at Reedsville Evangelical Congregational Church, Schuylkill Haven, with the Rev. Mark Brooks officiating. Viewing will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Interment with military honors will be at Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517. Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc. has been entrusted with arrangements.



