Delores M. Oxenrider

Delores M. Oxenrider, 86, of Tower City, passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Pottsville.

Born in Tower City, she was a daughter of the late Marlin William Daniels and Mildred Woods Daniels.

Delores was a graduate of Tower City High School. She was retired from TYCO. She also owned and operated her own beauty parlor for many years.

She was of the Methodist faith. She was a member of the former Order of the Eastern Star.

Surviving are her three daughters, Kathy Davis, of Tennessee, Judy Oxenrider, of Williamstown, and Jane Shuey and her husband, Todd, of Tower City; three grandchildren, Kris Meyers and his wife, Andrea, Molly Barner and her husband, Steve, and Perry Shuey and his wife, Catherine; five great-grandchildren, Aidan, Nash, Penelope, Addison and Jacob.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, in Greenwood Cemetery, Tower City, with Pastor Amanda Bressler officiating. Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements. To send condolences, please visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 17, 2020
