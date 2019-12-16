|
|
Delphine M. Huber, 91, of Geary Wolf Road, Pine Grove, passed away Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.
Born Jan. 3, 1928, in Pine Grove, she was a daughter of the late Ralph and Mary Greenawalt Lehman.
She attended Pine Grove High School and was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Pine Grove.
Delphine was a seamstress for the former Fox Knapp Manufacturing, Pine Grove.
She loved the outdoors, especially gardening.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Floyd A. Huber; three brothers, Marlin Lehman Sr., Ralph Lehman and Eugene "Bob" Lehman Sr.; four sisters, Arlene Winters, Anna "Betty" Zimmerman, Margaret Culbert and Charlotte Connors.
Surviving are two daughters, Joyce Eltringham, of Tamaqua, and Janice Garosi, of Aiken, S.C.; a son, Lee Huber, of Pine Grove; five grandchildren, Shawn Huber, Jeremy Eltringham, Dr. Desiree Eltringham-Smink, Jessica Vigna and Floyd Huber; 11 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, with Pastor Barry Spatz officiating. There will be a viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Pine Grove. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 312 S. Tulpehocken St., Pine Grove, PA 17963, in her memory. You may send condolences to the family online at www.hlnsyderfuneralhome.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 16, 2019