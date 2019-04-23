Delton G. Bolton, 61, of Pitman, formerly of Ashland, passed away peacefully Thursday evening at Broad Mountain Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Frackville, with his family by his side.
Born in Shenandoah, July 22, 1957, he was a son of Delton and Alice Becker Bolton.
He was an Army veteran and worked as a truck driver.
In addition to his parents, Delton is survived by his four children, Mandy Malafarina, Angela Bolton, Ashley Bolton and Delton G. Bolton Jr.; five grandchildren; four sisters and a brother; nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date. Albert L. Gricoski Funeral Home, Frackville, has charge of arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 23, 2019