Dennis Bennett, 54, of Gilberton, passed away Wednesday, April 10, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown.
|
Denny was born in Pottsville, June 8, 1964, a son of Earlamonde Darker Bennett and the late James Bennett.
He graduated from Mahanoy Area High School, Class of 1983.
He worked for Poly Plastics, Delano. He also had worked for Direct TV and was a skilled carpenter.
Denny was preceded in death by a brother, James.
Denny is survived by six sisters, Pearl Long, of Strausstown, Theresa Kuropatsky, of Frackville, Bernice Bennett, of Mahanoy City, Loretta Bennett, of Ashland, Colleen Gilgore, of Ashland, and Toni Walter, of Gilberton; a brother, Michael, of Gilberton; nieces and nephews; great-nieces and -nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 22, at Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Mahanoy City, with Deacon Dave Henninger officiating. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 22, at the funeral home. Interment will be in Queen of the Universe Cemetery, Saint Clair, the following morning. Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.truskowskyfuneralhome.com to sign the guest book, send sympathy cards or view video tribute.
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 15, 2019