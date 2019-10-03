|
|
Dennis D. Christ Sr., 70, of Fredericksburg, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was the husband of Rita L. (Richard) Christ, of Fredericksburg. They celebrated their 48th wedding anniversary April 10.
Born in Pottsville, Dec. 12, 1948, he was a son of the late Carl I. and Catherine P. (Hein) Christ. Dennis graduated from Pine Grove High School with the Class of 1967. He served in the Army during the Vietnam Conflict. Dennis was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Fredericksburg. He was an auto mechanic and skilled laborer. He also took pride being a caretaker of his church, community center, and Cedar Hill Cemetery for many years, as well as helping others. Dennis coached the Fredericksburg Dodgers Little League team. He enjoyed volunteering at the JOY Food Pantry and the community rummage sale. His hobbies included metal detecting, coin collecting, playing the lottery, watching football and NASCAR. Most of all, he enjoyed being with his family.
He was proceeded in death by a brother, James Christ, and grandson, Samuel Hitz.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Dennis D. Christ Jr., of Fredericksburg; daughter, Danielle D., wife of Daniel Hitz, of Fredericksburg; grandchildren, Jack, Benjamin and Kai; and sister, Cathy Daniel, of Pine Grove.
Memorial services will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at St. John's Lutheran Church, 3050 S. Pine Grove St., Fredericksburg, PA 17026. A visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to his church or the Cedar Hill Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 246, Fredericksburg, PA 17026. Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Jonestown, is honored to serve the family.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 3, 2019