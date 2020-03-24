Home

POWERED BY

Services
Buffington-Reed Funeral Home
200 West Main Street
Valley View, PA 17983
(570) 682-3070
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Hatter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis E. Hatter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis E. Hatter Obituary
Dennis E. Hatter, 68, of East Main Street, Hegins, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street, Pottsville.

He was born Dec. 15, 1951, at the former Ashland State General Hospital, a son of the late Glenn L. Hatter and Ethel M. Wolfgang Hatter.

Dennis graduated from Tri-Valley High School.

He served in the Army during the Vietnam war.

Dennis was an assembler for MI Windows and Doors, Hegins.

He was of the Protestant faith.

Dennis enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching sports, going for walks and gardening.

In addition to his parents, Dennis was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda M. Hatter, in December 2018, to whom he was married for 40 years.

He is survived by one son, Richard Klouser and wife, Shannon, of Hegins; a granddaughter, Hannah Klouser; two sisters, Sharon Miller, of Millersburg, and Shelly Stouphauer, of Pine Grove; five brothers, Terry Hatter and wife, Cookie, Stephen, Duane, Glenn and Brian Hatter, all of Hegins; mother-in-law, Diane Geist, of Hegins.

Due to recent health concerns, the immediate family is invited to a graveside service with military honors at noon Saturday, March 28, at Friedens Cemetery, Hegins, with the Rev. Duane Bardo, pastor of St. Andrew's Methodist Church, officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to , Pennsylvania Division, P.O. Box 897, Hershey, PA 17033. Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be left for the family at www.buffingtonreed.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com

logo

Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -