Dennis E. Hatter, 68, of East Main Street, Hegins, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street, Pottsville.
He was born Dec. 15, 1951, at the former Ashland State General Hospital, a son of the late Glenn L. Hatter and Ethel M. Wolfgang Hatter.
Dennis graduated from Tri-Valley High School.
He served in the Army during the Vietnam war.
Dennis was an assembler for MI Windows and Doors, Hegins.
He was of the Protestant faith.
Dennis enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching sports, going for walks and gardening.
In addition to his parents, Dennis was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda M. Hatter, in December 2018, to whom he was married for 40 years.
He is survived by one son, Richard Klouser and wife, Shannon, of Hegins; a granddaughter, Hannah Klouser; two sisters, Sharon Miller, of Millersburg, and Shelly Stouphauer, of Pine Grove; five brothers, Terry Hatter and wife, Cookie, Stephen, Duane, Glenn and Brian Hatter, all of Hegins; mother-in-law, Diane Geist, of Hegins.
Due to recent health concerns, the immediate family is invited to a graveside service with military honors at noon Saturday, March 28, at Friedens Cemetery, Hegins, with the Rev. Duane Bardo, pastor of St. Andrew's Methodist Church, officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to , Pennsylvania Division, P.O. Box 897, Hershey, PA 17033. Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be left for the family at www.buffingtonreed.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 24, 2020