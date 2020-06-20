|
|
Dennis E. Starr, 74, of Fearnot, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020, at his residence.
He was born Thursday, Sept. 20, 1945, in Rough and Ready, a son of the late Russell W. Starr and Mabel H. Reiner Starr.
He was a 1963 graduate of Tri-Valley High School.
He was a sergeant in the Air Force during the Vietnam War.
Dennis retired from Honeywell, Mar Lin, in 2001.
He was a member of Salem Church, Rough and Ready.
He was also a lifetime member of Gratz VFW Post 2385.
Dennis loved hunting, fishing and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents and by two sisters, Marie Miller and Beverly Wedde.
He is survived by his wife, Cindy J. Gilbert Starr, to whom he was married for 29 years. He is also survived by a son, Troy D. Starr and his wife, Georgina, of Valley View; a grandson, Tyler C. Starr, of Valley View; a granddaughter, Morganne C. Starr, of Asheville, N.C.; a sister, Christine Gessner and her husband, James, of Leck Kill; nieces and nephews.
Following Dennis's request, there will be no services. Memorial contributions can be made to , Donor Services, P.O. Box 98018, Washington, D.C. 20090-8018 or online at donate.lls.org. Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be left for the family at www.buffingtonreed.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on June 20, 2020