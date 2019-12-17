|
|
Dennis L. Shive, 75, of Williamstown, passed away suddenly Sunday, Dec. 15, at his home.
Born in Orwin, Jan. 25, 1944, he was a son of the late Leroy and Mae Oxenrider Shive.
Dennis was a retired machinist from the former Alfa Laval, Lykens, after 31 years of service.
He was an avid fan of Williams Valley High School football and softball. He looked forward to going to all the games with his buddies.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Kelly Ann Shive; a sister, Faye Pope.
Surviving are his beloved wife of 55 years, Beth Thompson Shive; nieces and nephews; his constant companion, his dog, Teddy.
There are no services scheduled at this time. Memorial donations in memory of Dennis can be made to the Williamstown Liberty Hose Company No. 1, 225 W. Broad St., Williamstown, PA 17098, or Williamstown EMS, P.O. Box, 74, Williamstown, PA 17098. Dimon Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements. To sign the guest book, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 17, 2019