Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dimon Funeral Homes Inc
201 E Market St
Williamstown, PA 17098
(717) 647-2422
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Shive
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis L. Shive

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis L. Shive Obituary
Dennis L. Shive, 75, of Williamstown, passed away suddenly Sunday, Dec. 15, at his home.

Born in Orwin, Jan. 25, 1944, he was a son of the late Leroy and Mae Oxenrider Shive.

Dennis was a retired machinist from the former Alfa Laval, Lykens, after 31 years of service.

He was an avid fan of Williams Valley High School football and softball. He looked forward to going to all the games with his buddies.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Kelly Ann Shive; a sister, Faye Pope.

Surviving are his beloved wife of 55 years, Beth Thompson Shive; nieces and nephews; his constant companion, his dog, Teddy.

There are no services scheduled at this time. Memorial donations in memory of Dennis can be made to the Williamstown Liberty Hose Company No. 1, 225 W. Broad St., Williamstown, PA 17098, or Williamstown EMS, P.O. Box, 74, Williamstown, PA 17098. Dimon Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements. To sign the guest book, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -