Dennis L. Stanczyk Obituary
Dennis L. Stanczyk, 65, of Shenandoah, passed away peacefully on Tuesday evening at the Shenandoah Senior Living Community.

Born in Shenandoah, Nov. 29, 1953, he was a son of the late John and Eleanor Nedinsky Stanczyk.

He attended J.W. Cooper High School, Shenandoah.Dennis was a decorated Air Force veteran having served his country during the Vietnam era.

He was a member of Divine Mercy Parish, Shenandoah, formerly St. George's Parish, and Disabled American Veterans, Shenandoah.

Dennis was a man with an enormous heart, always willing to help others. Above all, he cherished the time spent with his family and friends.

Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, was his sister, Theresa Santella.

Surviving are three sisters, Rita Karlavage, of Shenandoah, with whom he resided, Susan Schegan and her husband, David, of Hazleton, and Lisa Breznik and her husband, Frank, of Shenandoah; nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins; many friends.

Religious services will be held at 12:30 p.m. Monday, July 15, from Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, 132 S. Jardin St., Shenandoah. Sister Patricia Weidman, CSA, will officiate. Interment with military honors will follow at 2:30 p.m. in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. A visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, Shenandoah, is in charge of the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.woffuneralhome.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on July 11, 2019
