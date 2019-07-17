Dennis L. Zimmerman, 81, of Hetzels Church Road, Pine Grove, passed away peacefully July 15, 2019, in his home.



Born June 28, 1938, in Pine Grove, he was a son of the late Harry A. and Ruth I. Strausser Zimmerman.



He was a veteran of the Army.



Dennis was a truck driver and worked for HM Felty, Farmers Pride and retired from Bell and Evans.



Preceding him in death were his wife, Dolores J. Smith Zimmerman; his three brothers, Larry L., Allen H. and Dean R. Zimmerman.



Surviving are a daughter, Denise and husband, Luke Kutz, of Pine Grove; a son, Brian Zimmerman, of Schuylkill Haven; six grandchildren, Matthew and wife, Fallon Kutz, James Kutz, Miranda and husband, Jake Chamberlain, Katie Zimmerman, Megan Zimmerman and Tyler Zimmerman; six great-grandchildren, Lillian, Eden, Kairi, Ross, Zoey and Elliott; two sisters, June Kohler, of Salisbury, Md., and Donna Hartman, of Milton.



Graveside services and interment will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. There will be a visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove. A procession to the cemetery will leave the funeral home after the visitation. The family would prefer no flowers be sent for the services. You may send condolences to the family online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.



Published in Republican & Herald on July 17, 2019