Dennis R. Leitzel, 69, of Pottsville Street, Lykens, passed away Thursday morning at his home.
Born in Mandata, Jan. 17, 1950, he was a son of the late Thomas and Elizabeth Hollenbach Leitzel.
He retired after 40 years with Guilford Mills, Pine Grove. Dennis was of the Protestant faith. He was a member of Seven Points Hunting Club. He was a former volunteer with Lykens/Wiconisco Ambulance Association. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting. Dennis liked spending time and visiting with his family and also crocheted in his spare time.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Patsy Mattern and Faye Harris.
Surviving are his wife of 50 years, Susan Nolen Leitzel; two sons, Brian R. Leitzel and his wife, Coleen, of Millersburg, and Shane E. Leitzel, of Highspire; four grandchildren, Alicia Hoke, Taylor, Kelsey and Zachary Leitzel; one great-granddaughter, Ainsley Hoke; two sisters, Betty Carl, of Dalmatia, and his twin, Diane Leitzel, of Millersburg; nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, from Dimon Funeral Home Inc., Tower City, with the Rev. Norman Lawrence officiating. Visitation is from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will be at the convenience of the family at Riverview Memorial Park, Halifax. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to Residential Home Health and Hospice, 100 Sterling Parkway Suite 110, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050. To sign the guest book, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 11, 2019