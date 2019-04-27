Diana I. McGeever, 60, of Pottsville, died Tuesday at home.
She was born June 9, 1958, in London, England, a daughter of the late Charles and Mary Wrxstrue Dryden.
She was employed by Pottsville Area Development Corp. last working on Monday.
Throughout her life, Diana enjoyed planting flowers in her English garden at home. One of her favorite flowers were yellow roses.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael G. McGeever, on Feb. 19, 2009; a brother, Dennis Dryden.
Surviving are six siblings, Teresa, Christopher, Romi, Tim, Patricia and Sally, her mother-in-law, Helen McGeever, a sister-in-law, Kathy Galavage, a brother-in-law, Pat McGeever, all of Pottsville; nieces and nephews.
A service of remembrance will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday at James E. Humphrey Funeral Home, Pottsville. Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 5 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. The family would prefer remembrances in the form of contributions made to Diana McGeever Memorial, c/o 1316 Mahantongo St., Pottsville, PA 17901. Interment will be private in Trinity Memorial Gardens on the grounds of Trinity Lutheran Church, Pottsville. Please share your memories and condolences with Diana's family by signing the guest book at www.jehumphreyfuneralhome.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 27, 2019