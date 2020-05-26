|
|
Diana M. Stiely, 89, of Sacramento, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020, at Tremont Health and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born Tuesday, Aug. 26, 1930, in Erdman, a daughter of the late John A. Hepler and the late Irene M. Kessler Hepler.
She was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Sacramento.
Diana was a lifelong Phillies fan and enjoyed spending time with her family.
Her husband, Leroy A Stiely, passed away in 2014. She was also preceded in death by a grandson, Jeffrey Stiely.
She is survived by a son, Dennis L. Stiely and his wife, Abbie, of Valley View; two granddaughters, Amy Schwalm, of Hegins, and Beth Coleman and her husband, Shawn, of Hegins; grandson, Michael Stiely, of Valley View; four great-grandchildren, Emily Schwalm, Dawson Schwalm, Rylee Coleman and Chase Coleman.
Due to the current health concerns, services will be private. Burial will be made in St. Paul's Cemetery, Sacramento. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 2300 Main St., Sacramento, PA 17968. Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be left for the family at www.buffingtonreed.com.
