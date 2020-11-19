Home

Diane C. Burke


1945 - 2020
Diane C. Burke Obituary

Diane C. Burke, 75, of Orwigsburg, formerly of Palo Alto, died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at St. Luke's University Hospital, Bethlehem.

Born Jan. 17, 1945, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Dorothy (Yost) Crawford.

She had resided at Orwigsburg Center, where she was president of activities.

Diane was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, James Burke, in 2016; son, Randy Burke; an aunt, Helen Yost.

Surviving are daughter, Wendy Daubert and her husband, Edward, of Pottsville; four sons, James Burke Jr., of Mahanoy City, Brian Burke and his wife, Melissa, of Kulpmont, Matt Burke, of Schuylkill Haven, and James A. Burke III, of Georgia; brothers, Gary Troy, Frank Crawford and Robert Crawford; sister, Carol Fisher; 13 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Service will be held at the convenience of family. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations to United Cerebral Palsy Association, 250 Peacock St., Pottsville, PA 17901. Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent to www.brucethartfuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 19, 2020
