Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
116 South Liberty Street
Orwigsburg, PA 17961
(570) 366-0521
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Zion's Red Church
Orwigsburg, PA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Zion's Red Church
Orwigsburg, PA
View Map
Diane E. Kohr


1959 - 2020
Diane E. Kohr Obituary

Diane E. Kohr, 61, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away at home Thursday, Aug. 13, while in the company of her family.

Diane was born Jan. 19, 1959, in Pottsville, a daughter of the late Darthea (Kingsbury) and Clair Daniel Hoy.

Diane was a member of Zion's Red Church, Orwigsburg, and she graduated from Blue Mountain High School, Class of 1976.

She was employed as a relationship banker for M&T Bank, at the Orwigsburg branch.

Diane is survived by her three daughters, Jillian, wife of Christopher Zuk, Samantha, wife of Brannon Stout, Mackenzie Kohr; grandson, Benjamin Stout; sister, Deborah (Debbie) A. Hoy. Diane is also survived by her lifelong partner, Franklin Kohr. They shared over 40 years together.

A Celebration of Life service, for Diane, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at Zion's Red Church, Orwigsburg, with the Rev. Kenneth T. Melber Jr. officiating. Memorial gathering in the church will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow in Zion's Red Church Cemetery. Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc. is honored to be serving Diane's family.


Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 16, 2020
