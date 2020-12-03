Home

Diane L. Ensminger

Diane L. Ensminger, 73, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 2, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown.

Born Oct. 1, 1947, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Gloria (Stoffregen) Searle and Charles Searle Sr.

She was the widow of Harvey D. Ensminger, who passed away Jan. 2, 2014.

She was formerly employed as a weaver at Craftex Mills, Auburn. Diane enjoyed crocheting and cross stitch.

Diane is survived by her children, Tina McDonald (Michael), of Schuylkill Haven, Carl Bensinger Jr., of Schuylkill Haven, Elaan Honicker (Jason), of Bernville, and Kelly Klingman (Lars), of Cressona; nine grandchildren; best friend, Debbie Fountain, Orlando, Fla.

Services and interment will be held privately. To extend condolences to the family, visit www.gsesfuneralhomes.com. Ebling Stabingas Funeral Home, Cressona, has been entrusted with the arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 3, 2020
