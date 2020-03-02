|
|
Diane M. (Bevan) Agosti, of Lake Hauto, Nesquehoning, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital-Miners Campus, Coaldale, at the age of 85.
Born March 10, 1934, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Russell C. and Hazel (Sheehan) Bevan. She was the wife of the late Ermano Ottavio "Herman" Agosti, who passed away in 2018.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Hazel (Bevan) Moran; six brothers, T. Russell, William, Robert and James, J. Richard and Donald Bevan.
She was a 1951 graduate of Pottsville Area High School, a homemaker, and co-owner of the former Hometown, Mahanoy City and Weatherly I.G.A.'s.
Surviving are her daughter, Patricia Marie Confer, wife of Gregory J. "Fred," of Tamaqua; sons, Joseph E. Agosti and his partner, Catherine Melfi, of Millsboro, Del., James C. Agosti and his wife, Tracy, of Tamaqua, Steven M. Agosti and his wife, Colleen, of Tuscarora, and Robert J. Agosti and his wife, Linda, of Lake Hauto; grandchildren, Adam, Olivia, Abbigale, Tavio, Ava, Steven, David, Anthony, Nico, Gianna, Dante, Gregory, Salina and her husband, Tony Stanell, Dominick and wife, Mindy, and great-granddaughter, Parker, Kassandra her husband, Joe Kayes and his son, Korbyn; nieces and nephews and friends.
A member of St. John XXIII R.C.C., Tamaqua, Diane was passionately involved in her community from the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, which she was a member since 1955, to attending countless sporting events of her own children, her grandchildren, as well as many others who also called her Nana. Diane was the matriarch of her family and mother to all. She will be missed by all.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home & Cremation services, Inc., 655 E. Broad St., Tamaqua, PA 18252. 570-668-2550. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 5,at St. John XXIII R.C.C., 307 Pine St., Tamaqua, PA 18252, with Monsignor Thomas Baddick officiating. Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, at the funeral home. Beta Sigma Phi members are invited to participate in a service at 5:30 p.m. No morning calling hours. Interment will be in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name can be made to Torchbearer Theta Sorority, c/o Sharon Connely, 633 Arlington St., Tamaqua, PA 18252. Online registry and condolences may be signed at www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
