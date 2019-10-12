Home

H L Snyder Funeral Home Inc
139 S Tulpehocken St
Pine Grove, PA 17963
(570) 345-2266
Diane M. Knapp

Diane M. Knapp Obituary
Diane M. Knapp, 76, of Sager Drive, Pine Grove, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.

Born Feb. 1, 1943, in Pine Grove Township, she was a daughter of the late Paul E. Sr. and Margaret M. Minnich Wolfe.

She was a graduate of Pine Grove High School and Empire Beauty School. Diane worked at Canoe Manufacturing in Pine Grove. She also was a beautician and worked for Judy DeLong. She was a member of Jacob's Lutheran Church, Pine Grove. She enjoyed being at home, sitting on the porch and watching the deer.

Preceding her in death were her husband of 45 years, George F. Knapp Sr.; and a brother, Paul E. Wolfe Jr.

Surviving are two sons, George F. Jr. and wife, Denise Knapp, and John and wife, Wendy Knapp, both of Pine Grove; four granddaughters, Heather and husband, Wes Faust, Jenna and husband, Brandon Young, Megan Knapp and Jolene Knapp; great-grandson, Nathan Young; her companion, Dennis Schneck, of Pine Grove.

All services will be held at the convenience of the family with Pastor Barry Spatz officiating. Interment will be in Jacob's Lutheran Cemetery, Pine Grove. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to Jacob's Lutheran Church, c/o Susan Seavey, 114 School St., Pine Grove, PA 17963, in her memory. H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements. You may send condolences to the family online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 12, 2019
