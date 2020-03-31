|
Diane Mary Logerfo, 59, of Sugarloaf, passed away Saturday evening, March 28, 2020, at Ridgeview Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, Shenandoah.
Born June 12, 1960, in Ashland, she was a daughter of the late Francis and Mary (Broderick) Jones and spent the past 20 years in Sugarloaf.
Diane worked for Eisers in Hazleton and later for Forbo Industries, Humboldt, until her retirement. She was a member of St. John Bosco RC Church, Sugarloaf. She attended Ritz Escoffier culinary school, Paris, France, where she perfected her cooking skills. Diane also enjoyed traveling and gardening, but most of all adored being a mother and grandmother.
Surviving are her loving husband of 20 years, John Logerfo, to whom she married on Oct. 9, 1999; two daughters, Portia Dyszel, Mahanoy City, and Talia Logerfo, Sugarloaf; two grandchildren, Blayze and Urijah Fazio; three sisters, Kathy Bonner and her husband, Francis, Ashland, Carol Lynch, Pottsville, and Barbara Wilkinson and her husband, Ron, Girardville; nieces and nephews; her beloved therapy dog, Stella.
Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated privately at St. John Bosco Roman Catholic Church, Sugarloaf. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Drums. Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (East), 669 W. Butler Drive, Drums, is assisting the family. Memorial donations may be made to American Liver Foundation at www.liverfoundation.org. Online condolences can be entered and more information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 31, 2020