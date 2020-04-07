|
Diann M. Galvin, 76, of Mount Carbon, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, at Schuylkill Center.
Born Nov. 7, 1943, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late William and Mary (Schwartz) Tobin.
Diann was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Pottsville, and Circle 3 of the church.
She enjoyed spending time with her grand-dog, Scruffy.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Denise Galvin.
Diann is survived by her son, Dave Galvin, husband of Melissa, of Mount Carbon; sister, Nancy Eckert; nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held in Schuylkill Memorial Park, Schuylkill Haven. Pastor Chris Rothharpt will officiate. Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Hospice of Central PA, 1320 Linglestown Road, Harrisburg, PA 17110. Please visit SchlitzerAllenPugh.com to leave a condolence for the Galvin family.
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 7, 2020