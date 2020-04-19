|
|
Dianna R. Shutt, 80, of Muir, passed away peacefully, Friday, April 17, at Tremont Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Born July 14, 1939, in Muir, she was a daughter of the late Hilbert and Genevieve Nelson Reiner.
Dianna worked for 50 years as a seamstress at the former Bestok Garment Factory, Tower City. She was also a teacher's aide at Williams Valley School District.
She was a member and Sunday school teacher at the former Grace Evangelical Congregational Church, Muir. She was also a former Girl Scout leader and a member of Joliett Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary.
Dianna enjoyed playing Bingo, going to the casino and knitting. Her children and grandchildren were her life.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Shutt, in 1983; a sister, Phyllis Koch; two brothers, Wayne and Lamar Reiner.
Surviving are a son, Randy Reiner and his wife, Debra, a daughter, Ann Shutt and her companion, Bob McEntee, all of Muir; three grandchildren, Douglas Reiner, Rebeka Harig and Emily McEntee.
Due to current health restrictions, a private graveside service for immediate family will be held in the Methodist Cemetery, Muir. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dianna's memory should be made to Tremont Health and Rehabilitation Center Activity Fund, 44 Donaldson Road, Tremont, PA 17980. Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc. is honored to serve the Shutt family. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 19, 2020