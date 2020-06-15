|
|
Dianna Renee Aponick, 33, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 11, 2020, with her mother and stepfather by her side.
She was born April 9, 1987, in Hazleton, a daughter of Tammey Mummey and Robert Aponick II.
Dianna was a free, loving and kind soul who always saw the best in others. She never failed to flash a friendly smile or offer words of kindness to anyone she met. She thrived most when taking care of people and her compassion had no limit. Her outer beauty captured your eye and her inner beauty captured your heart.
Her greatest love was that for her daughters, Kylee, 12 and Layla, 9. Her artistic talents can be seen in the "treasures" she would create for them, pulling from the beauty of the world she found around her and passing that along with love.
Dianna was preceded in death by her father, Robert James Aponick II, and her grandparents, Diane and Jeremy Mummey.
In addition to her daughters, Dianna is survived by her mother and stepfather, Tammey Piekarsky and Jason Hayes; her brothers, Joey and his wife, Cassie, Brandon and Noah; grandparents, Bob and Bonnie Aponick and Nana Nancy Hayes; her aunts and their husbands, Dena and Dave Guenther, Jodi and Mike Berry and Angie and Bob Barr; her uncles, Jeremy Mummey and Robert Mummey and his wife, Holly; great-aunts, -uncles and cousins.
"Do not conform any longer to the pattern of this world but be transformed by the renewing of the mind."
- Romans XII:II
Dianna will be returned to the earth she loved so dearly, being laid to rest during a graveside service at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 20, in Ringtown Methodist Cemetery. Please visit www.ringtownfuneral.com to leave an online condolence. Stauffer-Breznik Funeral Home is assisting Dianna's family during this time of need.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on June 15, 2020