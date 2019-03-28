Dianne M. Klem, 74, of Mohnton, former Lavelle resident, passed away Friday, March 22, at her residence.
Born in Lavelle, May 1, 1944, she was a daughter of the late Henry and Hilda Martin Scheuren. She was a graduate of the former Butler Township High School, Fountain Springs, Class of 1962. Dianne was employed as a machine operator and assembler for Goss Graphics, Reading, until her retirement. She was of the Lutheran faith and a member of the former St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Lavelle.
Survivors include her husband, Raymond Klem, married 50 years; son, Raymond Klem, Reading; sister, Laray, wife of Donald Klinger, Lavelle; sister, Elaine, wife of George McNeill, Ormond Beach, Florida; brother, Dr. William Scheuren, Hood, Virginia; nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside funeral service at 1:30 p.m. April 2 at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Officiating will be the Rev. Laura Csellak, pastor of Christ's United Lutheran Church, Ashland. Memorials may be made to Hillside SPCA, Hillside Road, Pottsville, PA 17901. Visit www.Fritzfuneralhome.com. The Richard W. Fritz Funeral Home, Ashland, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 28, 2019