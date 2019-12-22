|
|
Dolores A. "Dolly" Engleberger, of Mahanoy City, died Wednesday at St. Luke's Hospital-Miners Campus, Coaldale.
Born in Mahanoy City, she was a daughter of the late John and Elizabeth (Durko) Kufrovich.
She was a 1951 graduate of Mahanoy City High School and was a member of St. Teresa of Calcutta Church in Mahanoy City.
She had been employed by Russel Williams Shirt Factory and Whalens Drug Store, both formerly in Mahanoy City.
She is now once again reunited with her husband, Jimmy, who died in 1997, and is survived by one daughter, Jennifer Engleberger, of Mahanoy City.
Private religious and interment services will be held Friday at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. David D. Jarrett Funeral Home, Mahanoy City, is in charge of arrangements. Please visit www.jarrettfuneralhome.com for more information.
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 22, 2019