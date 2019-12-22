Home

POWERED BY

Services
David D Jarrett Funeral Home
201 E Pine St
Mahanoy City, PA 17948
(570) 773-3801
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Engleberger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores A. "Dolly" Engleberger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores A. "Dolly" Engleberger Obituary
Dolores A. "Dolly" Engleberger, of Mahanoy City, died Wednesday at St. Luke's Hospital-Miners Campus, Coaldale.

Born in Mahanoy City, she was a daughter of the late John and Elizabeth (Durko) Kufrovich.

She was a 1951 graduate of Mahanoy City High School and was a member of St. Teresa of Calcutta Church in Mahanoy City.

She had been employed by Russel Williams Shirt Factory and Whalens Drug Store, both formerly in Mahanoy City.

She is now once again reunited with her husband, Jimmy, who died in 1997, and is survived by one daughter, Jennifer Engleberger, of Mahanoy City.

Private religious and interment services will be held Friday at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. David D. Jarrett Funeral Home, Mahanoy City, is in charge of arrangements. Please visit www.jarrettfuneralhome.com for more information.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -