Born on Jan. 11, 1934, she was a daughter of the late Harmon and Ruth "Hollenbach" Kerico.



Dolores was a retired seamstress, having worked in the local garment industry for many years. She was a member of the ILGWU. Her interests included baking, having helped her daughter-in-law in the former Cobblestone Bakery, Shenandoah, and she also enjoyed doing ceramics.



Besides her parents, Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Trutt, in 1991.



She is survived by one son, Glenn Trutt with his wife, Grace, Sheppton; one daughter, Donna (Trutt) Richart, Ringtown; one brother, Francis Kerico with wife, Joan, Toms River, N.J.; four grandchildren, Bryon, Shawn, Justin, and Joshua; seven great-grandchildren, Emily, Katherine, Briana, Anthony, Ryan, Alexis and Abigail; several nieces and nephews also survive.



Scripture services will take place at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 6, at the Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc., 40 N. Jardin St., Shenandoah, with Pastor Jay Serafin officiating. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning at the funeral home. Interment will follow services in the Odd Fellows Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights.



Contributions in memory of Dolores may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church in Brandonville, PO Box 261, Ringtown, Pa 17967.



40 N. Jardin Street

Shenandoah , PA 17976

