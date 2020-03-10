|
Dolores A. Zerbe, 85, of Pine Grove, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Providence Place, Pine Grove.
Born Nov. 9, 1934, in Pine Grove Township, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Pauline Fidler Schneck and raised by her grandparents, the late Grover and Emma Yeager Fidler.
She was a graduate of Cressona High School.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Freddie B. Zerbe; three brothers, Claude Schneck, William Fidler and Lester Fidler.
Surviving are three daughters, Diane and husband, Brian Tobin, Barbara Anderson, both of Pine Grove, Joanne and husband, Richard Hill, of Newark, Del.; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 13, at H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, with Dean Lengel officiating. There will be a visitation from 9:30 until 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Interment will be at the convenience of the family in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to Pine Grove Masonic Lodge for the Fred Zerbe Memorial Scholarship Award, 23 Oak Grove Road, Pine Grove, PA 17963, in her memory. You may send condolences to the family at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
