Dolores Ann Verse, 96, passed away Saturday at Rosewood Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Schuylkill Haven.
Dolores was born April 27, 1924, on Sunbury Street in Minersville, to the late Jennie F. (Nichael) Ferns and John I. Ferns, proprietor of the Hollywood bar in Minersville and a former Schuylkill County Detective.
Graduating from Minersville High School in 1942, Dolores attended the University of Pennsylvania and then graduated in June 1944 from New York's Fashion Institute of Technology with a degree in fashion merchandising. Spending World War II in New York City, "the town that never sleeps," she worked at Lane Bryant and the Pennsylvania Railroad, routing troops coming home on leave in addition to doing fashion modeling. After the war, she became showroom manager for General Curtain, one of the leading suppliers of draperies to store chains at the time.
On June 10, 1946, Dolores married her high school sweetheart, the late Leo C. (Wierzchosky) Verse, also of Minersville, and her daughter, Val, was born in 1959.
Following Leo's death in 1967, Dolores worked at the Schuylkill County Registration Bureau at the Courthouse. In 1969, she took a position in the business office at Rest Haven, where she worked until her retirement in 1992, having served Schuylkill County for a total of 25 years.
After living many years in Schuylkill Haven, Dolores moved the family home to Sunbury Street in Minersville in 1983. She was determined to do it her way for as long as she could ... and she did, making almost daily trips to the Fairlane and Frackville malls, where she became a fixture until becoming partially disabled in 2004.
If anything, no one can deny that Dolores loved to shop. But perhaps more than that, she loved her collection of "Kissing Figures" which she began in the 1950s and at the end numbered over 1,100. During this period, she also suffered the loss of her older brother, Col. John R. Ferns, of Princeton, N.J.
After a severe fall in 2009, which permanently confined her to a wheelchair, Dolores became a resident of Rest Haven, now Rosewood, in Schuylkill Haven, the place where she had worked for so many years. She loved the activities, particularly bingo, becoming annoyed any time she was late.
She is survived by a daughter, Val Verse, of Chesterbrook; "adopted son," Dave Anderson, also of Chesterbrook; grand-cat Poof Verse.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Donald J. Butler Funeral Home, 328 Sunbury St., Minersville. Relatives and friends may call from 8 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Interment will be in Mount Peace Cemetery, Minersville. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer remembrances of Dolores in the form of contributions to Hillside SPCA, P.O. Box 233, 51 SPCA Road, Pottsville, PA 17901. Contributions will also be accepted at the funeral home. To offer condolences to the family or to light a candle in Dolores's memory, visit us at www.donaldjbutlerfh.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on June 30, 2020