E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. - Tamaqua
655 East Broad Street
Tamaqua, PA 18252
(570) 668-2550
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Mary's Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church
210 W. Blaine St
McAdoo, PA
Liturgy
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church
210 W. Blaine St
McAdoo, PA
Dolores Corinchock Obituary
Dolores Corinchock, 89, a longtime resident of the Hometown section of Tamaqua, passed away peacefully Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Fritzingertown Senior Living Community in Drums, Luzerne County.

Dolores was a loving and devoted daughter, sister, wife and mother. She was born June 1, 1930, in Morea (Brooklyn), Schuylkill County, a daughter of the late Casimir and Eva (Wengryn) Sagan. She was a widow of Michael "Harmonica Mike" Corinchock, to whom she was married for 68 years.

She was predeceased by brothers, Henry, John and Paul Sagan.

Dolores, graduated from the former Mahanoy Township High School and derived much happiness caring for her family and home.

She is survived by sons, Michael J. (Judy A. Hendricks), of Morea, and Paul G. (Liz O'Malley), of Tamaqua; daughter, Carol A. (Alex S.) Tallick, of Harrisburg; granddaughters, Kristen Corinchock Milam, of Fountain Springs, Lori Corinchock, of Ashland, Nicole Corinchock (Neil E.) Lipinsky, of Allentown, and Alexa L. Tallick (Garett) Bulatovic, of Harrisburg. Dolores is also survived by great-grandchildren, Gretta, Maksim and Kaia.

A funeral liturgy will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, from St. Mary Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, 210 W. Blaine St., McAdoo. Panachida services will precede with Father D. George Worschak officiating. Visitation prior to the services will be held from 9 a.m. until time of worship. Burial will be in St. Nicholas Cemetery, located on the Burma Road, Mahanoy City. Arrangements are being handled by E. Franklin Griffiths Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Tamaqua. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations in Dolores' memory to Fritzingertown Senior Living Community, 159 S. Old Turnpike Road, Drums, PA 18222-1726; or , 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110-9378. The family extends heartfelt gratitude for the outstanding care and compassion given to Dolores for the past 14 years by the doctors, nurses and ancillary staff of Fritzingertown Senior Living Community. Expressions of sympathy or a fond memory of Dolores may be expressed by visiting www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 9, 2019
