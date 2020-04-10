|
|
Dolores D. Adams, 88, of Saint Clair, passed away Wednesday while at Schuylkill Center, Pottsville.
Born March 24, 1932, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Clarence and Estelle Wolfred.
Dolores was a graduate of Pottsville Area High School. She was also a member of Grace Evangelical Church, Cressona.
Dolores worked several jobs within the area throughout her life but spent most of her time raising her five children.
In addition to her parents, Dolores was predeceased by her husband, John Adams, who passed away in 2000. She was also predeceased by her son, John Adams Jr.; sisters, Margaret Wolfred and Miriam Showers; her grandson, Shane Adams; great-grandchild, Brittany.
Dolores is survived by her children, Deborah Kehoe, wife of Robert, of Pottsville, David Adams, of Saint Clair, Richard and James Adams, of Pottsville. She is also survived by grandchildren, Kim, Kyle, Jody, Gina, Stacy, Asia, Cody, Alan, Ian, Alec, Ayden, Brenan and Ella. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Kierstin, Kaitlin, Lauren, Knox, Kruz, Luna, Briley, Ally, Jayson, Robert, Tyler, Jimmy, Skylar, Stasia, Allen Jr., Madyson, Gauge and Sade, along with great-great-grandchild, Lilly, and two more on the way.
Public services will be private at the convenience of the family. A Facebook live event will be held for those who wish to join from home. Please visit Schuylkill Memorial Park on Facebook for further information. Full public funeral services will be held at a later date. Grabowski Funeral Home, Schuylkill Haven, is entrusted with the services.
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 10, 2020