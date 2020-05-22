|
Dolores Fiorentino, 90, of Hellertown, passed away of natural causes May 20, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital Muhlenberg. She was the loving wife of the late James A. Fiorentino.
Born in Mahanoy City, she was one of nine children of Regina and John A. Malinowski.
She is survived by son, James R. Fiorentino, of Bethlehem; son, John Fiorentino and his wife, Dijana, of San Diego, Calif.; son, Daniel Fiorentino, of Bangkok, Thailand; daughter, Maryanne Ruffer, of Hellertown; son, Michael and his wife, Rebecca, of Morton; grandchildren, Kerri Ruffer, Julia Lueker, Jackson and Jonathan Fiorentino, Joshua, Wesley, Samuel and Jeremy Fiorentino; great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Jack and Frances; siblings, Leonard Malinowski, Joan DiSalle, Daniel Malinowski and John P. Malinowski; nieces and nephews.
Dolores (known by friends and family as Lori) graduated two years early from high school. She worked as a hotel clerk and a Western Union telegram agent briefly in early adulthood. She was employed later as a seamstress and then at Bethlehem Steel, where she worked primarily in the beamyards. She was a proud union member. Dolores attended St. Theresa Roman Catholic Church, Hellertown, for over 50 years, where she served many years in the Ladies' Guild, and for a time in the choir.
Dolores is beloved by her family and friends and was renowned for her generosity and energy even into her late 80s. She took up swimming in middle age and engaged in the activity at the YMCA for decades until 2019. In her later years, her hobby had been to set up a stall at the Saylorsburg Flea Market, which she greatly enjoyed. She was a tremendous baker, a crossword expert and a formidable scrabble player.
Family and friends are invited to a guided remembrance from attendees' cars from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, at Heintzelman Funeral Home, 326 Main St., Hellertown. Immediately following the visitation, a private service will be held and streamed on Facebook live. The interment will conclude services in Union Cemetery, Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com. A celebration of Dolores will be held at a future date for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to World Food Program USA, www.wfpusa.org.
