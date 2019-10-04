|
Dolores H. "Dee" Walsh, of Waukesha, Wis., passed away peacefully with family by her side Sept. 24, 2019, at age 84.
She was born May 9, 1935, in Schuylkill County. Dolores was the only daughter of David and Esther (Mowery) Hopkins.
Dolores will always be remembered for her kind, supportive, spunky and stubborn spirit and will be deeply missed. She loved her family. She loved her friends. She loved her cat, Rosie, and she loved her car. Amid a family of Packer fans, she sure loved her Pittsburgh Steelers!
She is remembered with love by former husband and lifelong friend, Michael Kravitz; and her children, David Kravitz, Michael Kravitz III, Barbara (James) Eckart, Robert (Kim) Kravitz, Sean (Pam) Walsh; and 11 grandchildren, Amanda (Casey), David, Michael, Stephanie (Kevin), Aaron, Katie (Paul), Melanie (Justin), Alex, Justina, Anna and Jaeda; along with great-grandchildren.
A private celebration of her life will be held by her family at a later date.
