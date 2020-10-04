Home

Dolores (Crochunis) Homovich, 88, of New Philadelphia, passed away peacefully Oct. 4, 2020, at Heather Glen Senior Living Facility, Allentown.

She was preceded in death by her son, Paul Jr. (1979), and husband, Paul Homovich, with whom she shared 55 years of marriage until his passing in 2009.

Dolores was a registered nurse and worked at the Good Samaritan Hospital until her retirement. She was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church in New Philadelphia and a member of their Rosary Society.

She is survived by her children, Theresa (James) Schwope, Barbara (William) Versage and Matthew (Amy) Homovich; grandchildren, David (Rebecca) Schwope, Steven (Katie) Schwope and Rachel (Silvano Ciani) Schwope, Anna (Ryan) Kanyuck, Laura (Everett) Sargent, Steven Versage, Madison Homovich and Lucas Homovich; four great-grandchildren.

The family deeply appreciates the excellent and loving care Dolores received at Heather Glen Senior Living during the time she was there and are especially grateful to her hospice nurse and caretaker for their exceptional and personal care and attention.

Friends and family can pay their respects from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, at Holy Cross Church, New Philadelphia. Mass of Christian burial to be held immediately following at 10 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Cross Church, New Philadelphia.


Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 4, 2020
