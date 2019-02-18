Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dolores Joulwan Mazzuca. View Sign

Dolores Joulwan Mazzuca, 92, of Pottsville, passed away Saturday at the Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.



Born March 26, 1926, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Solomon and Josephine Dahdah Joulwan.



Dolores was a graduate of Pottsville Catholic High School.



She was a member of St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church, Pottsville.



Dolores was the co-owner of the Market Basket Produce Store along with her husband, Dominick, who passed away in 1994.



She volunteered with the Good Samaritan Hospital Auxiliary and was a member of the Schuylkill County Democratic Women's League.



In addition to her parents and husband, Dolores was preceded in death by a brother, Paul Joulwan.



She is survived by her daughters, Mantura Gallagher, wife of Dr. James Gallagher, and Donna Flanigan, fiance of Kevin Larson. She is also survived by her grandchildren, James Dominick Gallagher, husband to Blair, and John Solomon Flanigan.



A funeral Mass will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church, Pottsville. A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of Mass. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Pottsville. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Grabowski Funeral Home, Schuylkill Haven, is entrusted with the services.



