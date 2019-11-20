Home

H L Snyder Funeral Home Inc
139 S Tulpehocken St
Pine Grove, PA 17963
(570) 345-2266
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church
201 Randel St
Schuylkill Haven, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church
201 Randel St
Schuylkill Haven, PA
Dolores L. Hartman


1943 - 2019
Dolores L. Hartman Obituary
Dolores L. Hartman, 75, of Pine Grove, passed away Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.

Born Dec. 14, 1943, in Schuylkill County, she was a daughter of the late Carmen Sr. and Helen Lazur Forke.

She was a graduate of Mahanoy Area High School.

Dolores worked as a bookkeeper for Lynn Ladder & Scaffolding Co., Orwigsburg.

She was a member of St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, Schuylkill Haven.

Preceding her in death were her husband of 33 years, David E. Hartman, and a sister, Marlene Abrams.

Surviving are a son, Christopher and wife, Tracy Hartman, of Pine Grove; a daughter, Stephanie and husband, Brian Koval, of Manassas, Va.; four grandchildren, Samantha and Nathan Hartman, and Oliver and Grace Koval; a sister, Elizabeth Shickora, of Quakake; and a brother, Carmen Forke II, of Quakake.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, 201 Randel St., Schuylkill Haven, with Monsignor Edward Zemanik officiating. There will be a visitation preceding the Mass at 9 a.m. Saturday. After Mass, interment will follow in St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made in her memory to St. Ambrose Roman Catholic Church, 201 Randel St., Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972. H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements and you may send condolences to the family at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 20, 2019
