Dolores M. Dixon

Dolores M. Dixon Obituary

Dolores M. Dixon, 85, of Pottsville, passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Schuylkill Center, Pottsville.

Born July 25, 1935, in Pottsville, she was a daughter of the late Benjamin and Carrie (Morgan) Long.

Dolores was a graduate of Pottsville Area High School. She was a LPN graduate of the Hamburg State Hospital and worked at the Good Samaritan Hospital for 10 years. She was also a waitress at Federal Lunch in Pottsville.

Dolores was a member of The Salvation Army in Pottsville, past 10-year president of Pottsville F.O.E. and past holder of all other offices, past officer of Pottsville Order of Moose, member of The Salvation Army; she was a sunbeam leader and member of the Women's Home League, and past secretary and treasurer for 10 years at the Pottsville SCOOP.

She was the last surviving member of immediate family, being preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Charles L. Dixon; son, Kenneth W. Chaney; brothers, William, Leonard, Reynold and Kenneth; sister, Betty Baker.

Dolores is survived by daughters, Dorine Foreman and her husband, Ronald, Ashland, Donna Garber and her husband, Ronald, Jim Thorpe, Charlene Freeze and her husband, Michael, Port Carbon, and Kimberly Tobias, Pottsville; a son, Joseph Chaney, Florida; 20 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews

A religious service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, at Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, Port Carbon. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Interment will be in Charles Baber Cemetery, Pottsville. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to either The Salvation Army, 200 Sanderson St., Pottsville, PA 17901, or to . Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 11, 2020
