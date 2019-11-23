Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph J. Stutz, Inc. Funeral Home
40 South Market Street
Mount Carmel, PA 17851
(570) 339-4300
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church
Interment
Following Services
St. Joseph's Cemetery
Ashland., PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Moyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores Mary Moyer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores Mary Moyer Obituary
Dolores Mary Moyer, 85, of South Hickory Street, Mount Carmel, passed away Wednesday surrounded by her loving family at the home of her daughter, Joann, in Mount Camel.

Born in Mount Carmel, April 7, 1934, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Hannah Sarisky.

She was a 1952 graduate of Mount Carmel High School.

Prior to her retirement, Dolores had worked in area garment factories.

She was of the Catholic faith. She was an auxiliary member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7354, Ashland.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were one sister, Joan Ziemba, and one brother, Joseph Sarisky.

Dolores cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren.

Surviving are two daughters, Joann Wallauer and Michelle Cuff, both of Mount Carmel; three grandchildren, Jenna Wallauer, Jamie Wallauer and Michael Cuff; two great-grandchildren, Jax and Jase; one brother, James Sarisky, of Las Vegas; nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church with the Rev. Francis Karwacki, pastor, as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Ashland. Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor, is entrusted with arrangements. To leave a condolence to the family, visit www.stutzfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -