|
|
Dolores Mary Moyer, 85, of South Hickory Street, Mount Carmel, passed away Wednesday surrounded by her loving family at the home of her daughter, Joann, in Mount Camel.
Born in Mount Carmel, April 7, 1934, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Hannah Sarisky.
She was a 1952 graduate of Mount Carmel High School.
Prior to her retirement, Dolores had worked in area garment factories.
She was of the Catholic faith. She was an auxiliary member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7354, Ashland.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were one sister, Joan Ziemba, and one brother, Joseph Sarisky.
Dolores cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren.
Surviving are two daughters, Joann Wallauer and Michelle Cuff, both of Mount Carmel; three grandchildren, Jenna Wallauer, Jamie Wallauer and Michael Cuff; two great-grandchildren, Jax and Jase; one brother, James Sarisky, of Las Vegas; nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church with the Rev. Francis Karwacki, pastor, as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Ashland. Joseph J. Stutz Inc. Funeral Home, 40 S. Market St., Mount Carmel, Joseph J. Stutz III, supervisor, is entrusted with arrangements. To leave a condolence to the family, visit www.stutzfuneralhome.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 23, 2019