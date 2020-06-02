|
Dolores (Dombroski) Miravich, 89, of Exeter Township, formerly of Blandon, Shenandoah and William Penn/Shaft, passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, after a long battle with heart disease. She was surrounded by her sons and family.
Born June 17, 1930, in William Penn/Shaft, Dolores was a daughter of the late Anthony and Della (Kutchinsky) Dombroski.
She was a member of St. Catharine of Siena RCC and formerly a member of St. George's of Shenandoah.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her stepfather, Charles Wyki; two siblings; stepsister, Jean (Wyki) Saluta; stepbrother, Charles Wyki.
Dolores is survived by her two sons, John J. Miravich, husband of Patricia (Brown), and their children, Hannah, Faith, Simeon, Casimir and Mark Miravich, husband of Carrie (Matakonis), and their children, Anthony and Della.
Dolores was the wife of John Miravich, who passed away April 8, 2017. Although she missed her 90th birthday by just a few weeks, she did join her beloved husband in heaven on their actual wedding anniversary date, May 31, 1958. She was the valedictorian of the 1946 class of West Mahanoy Township High School, graduating at the young age of 16.
Dolores was eager to work after high school and was employed the week following graduation by Siswein Furniture Store, Shenandoah, as a bookkeeper and eventually as office manager. Later, Dolores was employed as the first personnel manager for the newly opened Frackville Kmart, where coworkers cherished the beloved "Mrs. M." Everyone loved working for her, and she even received Christmas gifts and cards from employees that she had to let go.
Dolores cared about everyone. She went out of her way to help anyone in need. She especially enjoyed serving I.H.M. Sisters and Sisters of St. Casimir. Dolores' favorite pastime was dancing with her husband, whom she met at a dance at Minersville AMVETS Club. They enjoyed dancing to polkas, jitterbugs, big band music, and they especially loved the music of the Dorsey brothers.
Dolores was a faithful Catholic and enjoyed celebrating Mass. She was a proud Lithuanian, was a member of Knights of Lithuania, enjoyed the traditional Christmas Kucios dinner; a tradition she passed on to her family. She loved cooking and baking all the traditional foods. The Lithuanian food was a favorite of her six grandchildren, whom she adored and spoiled, and of course, loved to cook for them.
Dolores was a strong woman who defied the odds. She was diagnosed with breast cancer when she was 83. She fought it like a champ. Through three surgeries, chemo and radiation, she was able to ring the bell when she turned 85. This gave her another four years to love life and celebrate all the things she enjoyed.
After being diagnosed with terminal heart disease, she continued to never take a day for granted. While staying with her son's family for two and a half years, she began hospice and got to share her many detailed stories with the hospice helpers and with her family. She adored her hospice helpers from Advantage Home Care and Hospice, Pottsville. A few weeks before she passed, she said that she was ready to go home. She missed her mom and wanted to meet her dad, who died when she was only two. Most of all, she was ready to dance the polkas with her husband, and it is a sure bet that they did to celebrate their 62nd anniversary! We also can picture Jesus asking to cut in to dance with Dolores, His beloved and faithful servant.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Catherine of Siena Chapel, 2427 Perkiomen Ave., Mount Penn. Interment will be at Gethsemane Cemetery, Laureldale. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Saint Catharine's of Siena School, 2330 Perkiomen Avenue, Reading, PA 19606. Lutz Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com.
