It seems that great nurses are also needed in heaven right now. Dolores "Dolly" Ponter Land, RN, of Flower Mound, Texas, formerly of Pottsville, passed away peacefully April 21, 2020, after a four-month fight with pancreatic cancer.
This unexpected diagnosis tested her strength, patience, faith and sense of humor. As you would expect of Dolly (who graduated at the top of her nursing school class), she aced all of those hard and unwanted tests.
Dolly was born of German and Irish descent Aug. 27, 1934, in Pottsville, to Joseph and Grace (Kaiser) Ponter.
Being raised in the Great Depression and World War II, her parents lost their home and could not always provide a lot for the dinner table, but somehow, miraculously, provided music lessons for all five of their children. She loved to dance and taught herself by observing the lessons as she worked as an after school pianist for the local dance teacher (a former Rockette). She graduated from Pottsville Catholic High School in 1952 and from the former Pottsville Hospital School of Nursing in 1955.
She met the love of her life, fittingly, at a dance and was married to Col. Vincent J. Land (U.S. Army Ret) on April 7, 1956, a marriage that lasted for 64 years. They weathered many storms together as Vince was deployed to Korea for 16 months immediately following their marriage and to Vietnam for two separate one-year tours. Dolly accompanied Vince on most of the rest of his military assignments and practiced nursing of many different specialties in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, North Carolina and Germany. The pinnacle of her nursing career found her using all of her skills as an Army wife, mother, nurse and person of great and quiet faith while running the U.S. Army Pediatric Clinic, Hanau, Germany, in the early 1980s. She ministered to and cared for the young Army wives and their children when they were far from home, sick and scared. She remembered exactly how they felt, having been in a similar position with her own small children during an earlier tour in Germany.
Dolly was a caring wife and a wonderful mother during the decades of Army life, experiencing frequent moves (25+), meeting new neighbors and helping her children adjust to new schools, all of which led to new friendships with every change. Along with her great love of family, near and far, Dolly loved playing the piano (Classical and Broadway show tunes) and the organ. Her one splurge later in life was her studio grand piano, which she thoroughly enjoyed in retirement. She loved playing at home (for her own amazement, she said), and at many raucous social gatherings with friends, neighbors and choirs. She played the organ in churches and military chapels all over the world and felt that music, and the organ in particular, caused worship to penetrate the soul.
Dolly was Dolly and that was what we loved. She detested the Army Officers' Wives' Club, but enjoyed meeting friends at the Pottsville (Country) Club. Catholic school made her a lifelong rule follower, yet she famously argued with priests about theology and doctors about patient care. She seriously considered becoming a nun in high school, and yet, not a decade later, she was thrilled to be cast as an Arabian belly dancer in a local musical, which her priest attended with a wry grin. She always rooted for the underdog, unless one of her friends or family was on the opposing team. She saw no irony or inconsistency in any of this. She was sweet and caring to all, but when needed, would "get her Irish up" to defend family, friends or principles.
She was active in Scouting, serving as Den Mother and Brownie Leader, and volunteered frequently at American Red Cross Blood Drives. Dolly was formerly a member of St. Barbara's Church in Minersville, and St. Patrick's Church, Pottsville. She was a current member of St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church, Lewisville, Texas.
In addition to her parents, Dolly was preceded in death by three infant sons at birth, Francis, Charles and David; her brothers, Robert, James and Joseph Ponter; her sister, Grace Ponter Charlton.
Dolly is survived by her husband, Colonel Vincent J. Land (U.S. Army Ret); son, Joseph; daughter, Debra (Tim) Sparks; brother, Thomas Ponter, of Pottsville; four grandchildren, Nicholas, Emily, Jack and Elizabeth Sparks; cousin, Fran Ponter Sanders (age 102!), of Santa Cruz, Calif.; beloved nieces, nephews and in-laws.
In light of the COVID-19 restrictions in place, a small family service will be held Friday, April 24, 2020, at Flower Mound Family Funeral Home, Flower Mound, Texas, with interment immediately following in DFW National Cemetery. We hope for a bigger celebration of her life on or around her birthday, circumstances permitting. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to any of the following charities with causes near to Dolly's heart: Christian Community Action, an organization that helps families and individuals in crisis with food, clothing and money for rent and utilities among other services, ccahelps.org; PediPlace, a primary care pediatric clinic that cares for under-served children, www.pediplace.org/home; Cancer Research Institute, which does research and clinical trials on immunology for all types of cancer, www.cancerresearch.org/about-cri/cri-history. It has a fascinating history.
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 24, 2020