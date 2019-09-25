|
Dolores R. Crochunis, 87, of Port Carbon, passed away surrounded by her loving family Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at her home.
Born in Middleport, Aug. 6, 1932, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Ruth (Stump) Toback.
Dolores worked as a seamstress at State Manufacture in New Philadelphia. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Port Carbon. Dolores loved walking, crocheting and most of all being a mother and a grandmother.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Anthony Joseph Crochunis, on March 30, 2002; two sons, Gregory and Michael Crochunis; a brother, Charles Toback.
Dolores is survived by son, Anthony Crochunis and his wife, Jeanne, of Pottsville; daughter, Joan Flecha, of Port Carbon; son, Richard Crochunis and his wife, Carol, of Minersville; 12 grandchildren, Alex, Vincent, Peter, David, Angela, Michael, Tony, Jason, Stacey, Briana, Mason and Tristan; 16 great-grandchildren; brother, Richard Toback; three sisters, Christine Spring, North Carolina, Joan Sabitsky, New Jersey, and Mary Kellet, New York; nieces and nephews.
Services and interment will be held privately. Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, Port Carbon, is in charge of arrangements. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.
