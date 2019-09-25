Home

Robert A. Evans Jr Funeral Home
208 Pike Street
Port Carbon, PA 17965
570-622-8411
Dolores R. Crochunis Obituary
Dolores R. Crochunis, 87, of Port Carbon, passed away surrounded by her loving family Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at her home.

Born in Middleport, Aug. 6, 1932, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Ruth (Stump) Toback.

Dolores worked as a seamstress at State Manufacture in New Philadelphia. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Port Carbon. Dolores loved walking, crocheting and most of all being a mother and a grandmother.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Anthony Joseph Crochunis, on March 30, 2002; two sons, Gregory and Michael Crochunis; a brother, Charles Toback.

Dolores is survived by son, Anthony Crochunis and his wife, Jeanne, of Pottsville; daughter, Joan Flecha, of Port Carbon; son, Richard Crochunis and his wife, Carol, of Minersville; 12 grandchildren, Alex, Vincent, Peter, David, Angela, Michael, Tony, Jason, Stacey, Briana, Mason and Tristan; 16 great-grandchildren; brother, Richard Toback; three sisters, Christine Spring, North Carolina, Joan Sabitsky, New Jersey, and Mary Kellet, New York; nieces and nephews.

Services and interment will be held privately. Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, Port Carbon, is in charge of arrangements. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 25, 2019
