Home

POWERED BY

Services
James H. Evans Funeral Home
347 South 2nd St
St. Clair , PA 17970
570-429-0663
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Androshick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores T. "Dolly" Androshick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores T. "Dolly" Androshick Obituary

Dolores T. "Dolly" Androshick, 85, of Dieners Hill, Pottsville, passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Ridgeview Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Shenandoah Heights.

Dolly was born Nov. 18, 1935, in Coaldale. She was a daughter of the late Stephen Krajcir and Anna (Oslak) Krajcir.

Dolly was a member of the former Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church, Saint Clair, and was currently a member of St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, Saint Clair. She was a 1953 Graduate of Nesquehoning High School. Dolly was co-owner with her husband, Butch, of the former Androshick's Service Station, Mill Creek, Saint Clair.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew J. "Butch" Androshick, who passed away in 2010. She was also preceded in death by sisters and brothers.

Dolly is survived by a daughter, Sharon Skrobak, of Schuylkill Haven; a daughter, Cheryl Thompson, wife of Robert T., of Dieners Hill, Pottsville; a daughter, Debbie Hysjulien, wife of Tony, of Virginia; a daughter, Andrea Spece, wife of Tom, of Virginia; a brother, Francie Krajcir, husband of Ceilia, of Allentown; a brother, Vincent Krajcir, of Summit Hill; a brother, Mickey Krajcir, husband of Judy, of Palmerton; a granddaughter, Emilie Thompson, wife of J.J. Martin; a grandson, Bobby Thompson; a granddaughter, Angie DiCello, wife Byron; a grandson, Brandyn Spece; a granddaughter, Bryanna Spece; a grandson, Tony Hysjulien; a granddaughter, Tori Hysjulien; a great-granddaughter, Sage; a great-grandson, Kade; a great-granddaughter, McKenna; a great-granddaughter, Brylee; nieces and nephews.

Services and interment are private at the convenience of the family Wednesday, Dec. 2, in Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Cemetery, Saint Clair, with Monsignor William Glosser officiating. The family would appreciate contributions to St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, 250 E. Hancock St., Saint Clair, PA 17970. James H. Evans Funeral Home Inc., Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -